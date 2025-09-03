Last chance to register for Walk for Parkinson’s in Belfast

Parkinson’s UK is calling on people across Northern Ireland to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s at Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, to help fund specialist Parkinson’s care in the UK.

The Belfast walk takes place on Sunday 14 September and it’s always a great day out with the Parkinson’s community.

Parkinson’s is a complex brain condition that has no cure and gets worse over time. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. And Parkinson's is on the rise. Someone is diagnosed every 20 minutes in the UK today. By 2050, the number of people with Parkinson’s worldwide will double to 25 million.

With the right care and support, people can live well with the condition. However, a lack of specialists means that thousands of people don’t have access to the care they need, so all the money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s this year will help fund the specialists required.

Sky Sports Presenter and Parkinson’s UK Ambassador Dave Clark, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 44, is taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s again this year.

Dave has supported Parkinson’s UK since 2016, raising over £200,000 through his fundraising walks alone, and says:

“I have been living with Parkinson’s for over 14 years, but it still doesn't define me. I’m determined to stay positive and embrace life. As a Parkinson’s UK ambassador, I enjoy staying active and channelling my energy into fundraising and raising awareness of the condition.

“Join me and thousands of others taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s. Every step we take together helps support people living with Parkinson’s.”

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and the suggested sponsorship target per person is £100. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

Sign up for the Belfast Walk for Parkinson’s: https://events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/walk-parkinsons-titanic-quarter

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.