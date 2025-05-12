Laura encourages adults to return to learn at SERC

South Eastern Regional College is hosting open days for adults considering a return to education, from 10am-2pm on Wednesday, May 21 at Newcastle Campus on Castlewellan Road, and Thursday, May 22 at Ballynahinch Campus on Church Street.

Staff will be on hand to provide information, advice and guidance on the courses designed for adult returners and the online application process. Potential students can also find out about Student Finance and Learning Support, and the Little SERC Creche at our Newcastle Campus.

The creche is fully equipped and professionally staffed and offers care, play and learning for babies, toddlers and pre-school children on the same site as parents’ classes. It also offers after school care for children in P1-P2 whose parents are studying in Newcastle Campus. Students may be eligible for a means-tested grant towards childcare costs.

Fiona Neely, Engagement and Projects Manager said: “Restart Education is a free part-time course to build skills in English, maths, science, IT and social science. It provides adults with the necessary support for learning in a nurturing and welcoming environment which fosters well-being and resilience.

: Laura McFarlane (38) returned to education completing Restart Education before progressing to the Access course at SERC. She was recognised with a Students’ Union Class Rep of the Year award at the College’s annual Awards of Excellence, presented by John Nugent, Chair, Governing Body.

“For those adults who have some qualifications, our Level 3 Access Diploma in Foundation Studies - often referred to as the Access course - is for people who would welcome the opportunity to progress to university. Perhaps they didn’t get the encouragement or grades they needed at school, or life simply got in the way. We are not concerned about what qualifications you have, or don’t have, when you walk through the door. These courses are a fresh start for anyone who feels they missed out or want a second chance.”

Laura McFarlane (38) from Dromara, completed Restart Education before progressing to the Access course. She said: “I was a stay-at-home mum for 17 years before returning to education. I was keen to get back to work and wanted something to put on job applications when I found out about Restart from my sister-in-law.

“I lacked confidence and didn’t feel I was up to it, but I went along to an open day at Ballynahinch. The tutors I met that day assured me I was more than capable and encouraged me to apply.

“Restart was great for getting me back into the swing of learning and it boosted my confidence. I wasn’t sure about progressing to Access but my tutor, Roisin Malone, convinced me to give it a go. The first year has flown by and I am already looking forward to September. Both Restart and Access are designed for adult returners, so the tutors know everyone is juggling. There is a lot of flexibility and support.”

Laura, who is hoping to stay on at SERC to complete an HNC in Applied Science, was full of encouragement for others thinking of returning to education. She said, “Give Restart or Access a go - come along to the open day and meet the tutors. You will feel comfortable immediately. You just take one day at a time and then, before you know it, you are finished the year.Ballynahinch and Newcastle Campuses are smaller, parking is easy, and the class is taught in a small group, so you don’t feel overwhelmed.”

Also available at Ballynahinch and Newcastle Campuses is the Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Teaching and Learning, suitable if you wish to work as a classroom assistant in a school or college setting.

For anyone to cannot attend either open day, but would like to find out more, simply email [email protected] and one of the team will be in touch.