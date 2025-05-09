Lisburn business AA Music arranges event featuring renowned pianist Ryan Longridge in Maghaberry for Love For Life charity
This local charity believes every young person should feel confident, equip and inspired to make healthy choices and to build strong relationships and the concert is set to be a wonderful night of music and entertainment with a finale from the extraordinary pianist, Ryan Longridge.
The concert has a long list of talented people with Haley Howe performing her exhilarating violin compositions and vocal performances from Eilidh Hanna, Leslie Anderson, Anna Kakuru and The Murphy Family, who will be featuring a new song by their youngest son, David, called The Promised Land.
Ryan Longridge is a professional pianist. He studied jazz performance in Boston and had his first performance on radio at the age of 11. He recently featured on the Channel 4 TV show, The Piano and won first prize in the recent Translink Grand Pianist Competition. He has released seven CDS internationally, the first three with WORD UK, and the latest being his own production.
Anna and Alex from sponsors A A Music said they are “excited to be able to arrange and support the event which is set be quite a night of entertainment and song” and a “wonderful opportunity to support such a worthy charity”.
The concert starts at 7:30pm, door opening at 7pm. Suggested donation of £10 and refreshments provided.