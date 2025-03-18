Lisburn & Castlereagh’s Community Heroes celebrated at glittering presentation evening

Community Heroes in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area have been recognised for their selflessness and commitment to others at a special celebration event last night held at La Mon Hotel.

The Mayor’s Community Awards, which are held each year, acknowledge the outstanding contribution of volunteers and groups from across the local area.

The event brings together members of the community, civic leaders, and local heroes to honour their dedication, hard work, and positive impact within their communities.

The awards celebrated winners across a number of categories, including community service, health & wellbeing, youth leadership, and environmental improvement. Each winner was selected for their exceptional commitment to making a difference in their local community.

Mayor, of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers and organisations who have devoted their time and energy to improving the lives of others.

He said: "These awards are a testament to the incredible spirit of our community. It is an honour to recognise those who selflessly contribute to the betterment of Lisburn & Castlereagh.

The awards provide a platform to celebrate the spirit of volunteering and allow us to show our gratitude for all the hard work these extraordinary people have undertaken. Each and every one of them has brought positive change to their community.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for everything you have done and continue to do for others across the Lisburn & Castlereagh area. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our partners for their generous support. Their unwavering commitment to fostering volunteerism and community engagement has been instrumental in the success of this annual event.”

The winners announced on the evening were:

Brian McDowell Volunteer of the Year Award Category - Marian Nicholas, Mencap

Fiona Irvine Community Champion Award Category - Steve Davis, Royal National Institute for Deaf People

Young Volunteer of the Year Award Category - Sam Donald, Ravine

Community Group of the Year Category - Moira Friendship Group

Environmental Champion Award Category - Lisburn Scouts

Health & Wellbeing Award Category – Mid Down & Lisburn District Community First Responders Scheme

The memorable evening was made possible with the support of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s partners, Education Authority, South-Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, Volunteer Now and Education Authority.

The evening was filled with inspiring stories, heartfelt speeches, and a sense of unity as attendees celebrated the positive impact of community efforts. Guests enjoyed dinner and entertainment, making the event both memorable and uplifting.

The Mayor's Community Awards continue to serve as a reminder of the importance of community spirit and the power of collective efforts in creating a better future for all. As the event concluded, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to their community.