Lisburn Chamber joins Women In Leadership Cross Border She Leads Event

Women from across Northern Ireland and Ireland are being encouraged to save the date for a major new cross-border event, She Leads Women Shaping Economies, taking place on Friday, September 5 at The Fairways Hotel, Dundalk.

Organised by six Chambers of Commerce situated between Belfast and Dublin, each currently led by a female Chamber President, the afternoon tea event will showcase women in leadership, highlight their contribution to local and national economies and provide a platform for important conversations about leadership, resilience and growth.

The initiative represents a unique collaboration between Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade, Dundalk Chamber, Drogheda and District Chamber, County Meath Chamber and WBR Chamber of Commerce. All six Chambers are headed by women who have come together with a shared vision of creating opportunities for dialogue, connection and support.

L-R - President Ruth Young - Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, President Colleen Dowdall Tinnelly - WBR Chamber of Commerce, President Edwina Flynn - Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade, President Hanna McDonnell, Dundalk Chamber, President Naomi Tully, Drogheda and District Chamber

Ruth Young, president of the Lisburn Chamber of Commerce said she was delighted to be taking part in the event and was looking forward to connecting with the other five chambers.

She added: “We're delighted to be part of this groundbreaking cross-border initiative celebrating female leadership across our shared island.

“She Leads represents exactly the kind of collaboration and networking opportunity that can drive real change - connecting women across sectors and borders while supporting our local communities.

“I encourage women from all industries to join us in Dundalk for what promises to be an inspiring afternoon of meaningful conversation and connection.”

The She Leads event has been designed as a space for women to connect across sectors, geographies and industries. It will feature panel discussions with a range of business leaders and decision-makers, together with networking opportunities over a formNI VERSal afternoon tea.

The event will begin with a prosecco reception at 1.30pm, providing an informal opportunity for participants to meet others from across the region and beyond. Guests will then take part in panel discussions featuring speakers drawn from politics, business and media. The discussions will provide insights into the realities of female leadership in today’s economic and social environment and will reflect a broad range of professional experiences.

The afternoon will conclude with a full networking tea, allowing participants to continue conversations, build relationships and form new connections that may extend far beyond the event itself.

She Leads has been created as a collaborative initiative between six Chambers of Commerce spanning both Northern Ireland and Ireland. The Chambers involved are Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade (led by President Edwina Flynn), Dundalk Chamber (led by President Hanna McDonnell), Drogheda and District Chamber (led by President Naomi Tully), Lisburn Chamber of Commerce (led by President Ruth Young), County Meath Chamber (led by President Niamh Giffney) and WBR Chamber of Commerce (led by President Colleen Dowdall Tinnelly).

This cross-border approach aims to reflect the interconnected nature of the region’s economies while also celebrating the role of women in shaping future growth.

The event will be compered by Northern Ireland broadcaster Denise Watson, a well-known journalist and presenter with more than 30 years’ experience in television and radio.

Rather than delivering lengthy keynote speeches, each panellist will take part in conversations designed to highlight key themes such as resilience, breaking barriers in male dominated industries, leadership in public life and building creative enterprises. The full line-up of panellists will be announced in the coming weeks.

She Leads has been designed not only as a networking and professional development opportunity but also as a way to support women in the wider community. Proceeds from the event will be donated to local women’s charities, ensuring that the initiative has an immediate and tangible impact.

She Leads is supported by Local Enterprise Office Louth, PTSB, Oriel Office, Deli Lites, Southern Regional College (SRC), Newry Mourne and Down District Council and Excalibur Press.

Tickets for the event are available now via TicketTailor at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/dundalkchamberofcommerce1/1804447

Spaces are limited and early booking is advised to secure a place at this new event in the business and leadership calendar.

