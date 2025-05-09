LMC set to bring flavour, fun and farming to Balmoral Show 2025

Balmoral Show 2024

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) is looking forward to another exciting year at Balmoral Show 2025, with a packed schedule of live cookery demos, interactive activities, and family-friendly fun celebrating all things beef and lamb.

From Wednesday 14 May to Saturday 17 May, the LMC team will be welcoming visitors to Stand B4, right beside the main show ring, for four days of engaging experiences that shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland’s incredible beef and sheep industry.

One of the big highlights on the LMC stand will be the ever-popular Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) cookery demonstrations. Visitors can sample delicious beef and lamb dishes prepared fresh each day, learn handy kitchen tips from LMC’s skilled demonstrators, and take home free recipe books packed with tasty, family-friendly meals.

Speaking ahead of the Show, LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith said, “The Balmoral Show is a firm fixture in the LMC calendar as it allows us to engage face-to-face with the very people our work supports from producers and processors to educators and consumers. The key message we’ll be sharing this year is the central role and dedication of farm families in shaping the future of our beef and sheep sectors, and the importance of supporting generational renewal in a sustainable way.

“Whether you’re a long-time visitor or planning your first trip to Balmoral, the LMC stand promises something for everyone so make sure to stop by at Stand B4, say hello, and enjoy the very best of local beef and lamb!”

Featuring a vibrant interactive kids’ zone, younger visitors to the stand this year can explore how farming has changed through the generations. With hands-on displays about animal welfare, soil health, and grassland management, it is designed to support children in learning more about where their food comes from in a fun and engaging way.

Winners of LMC’s annual primary school competition will be also be invited to the Show for a special guided tour, wrapping up their day with a visit to the LMC stand as part of the Commission’s growing commitment to education and helping the next generation understand the value of the local agri-food sector.

As proud sponsors once again, LMC will be presenting prizes in several key livestock competitions throughout the Show, including, the Sheep Interbreed Pairs Championship, Beef Interbreed Champion of Champions, Sheep Young Handlers and Beef Group-of-Five Championship.

You can visit LMC at Stand B4, opposite the main arena from 14-17 May.