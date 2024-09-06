Local chef strives to put smiles on others faces
Noel, who has worked within many of the local resturants and cafes says: "The idea of opening up my own place was always on his mind and the name of his business would always have be The Chiefs Inn". This resturant name that came from him and his close cousin Aaron O'Neil, who sadly passed away to soon almost 2 years ago. Since Aaron passing, Noel has struggled with his mental health, but luckily the love for cooking has helped him so much.
Noel continues to say: "If i can put a smile on someone elses face with my cooking, it puts a smile on mine."
Lets all support Noel by checking out his business facebook page 'The Chiefs Takeaway'. Once you see the Menu, you wont be disappointed.
For those who would like to place an order, you can so via wattsapp on 07706497043 - Collections from 5pm-8pm.
Noel will also be catering for birthdays, christening, funerals and more. Anything over 24 hours notice can be arranged.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.