Local chef strives to put smiles on others faces

By Mark Matchett
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Noel Hughes from Portadown who has been cooking for over 16 years has opened up a Take away from his home every Friday and Saturday evening. Noel who loves to cook says: "It's hard work as I'm still working my full time job, but the buzz is worth it."

Noel, who has worked within many of the local resturants and cafes says: "The idea of opening up my own place was always on his mind and the name of his business would always have be The Chiefs Inn". This resturant name that came from him and his close cousin Aaron O'Neil, who sadly passed away to soon almost 2 years ago. Since Aaron passing, Noel has struggled with his mental health, but luckily the love for cooking has helped him so much.

Noel continues to say: "If i can put a smile on someone elses face with my cooking, it puts a smile on mine."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lets all support Noel by checking out his business facebook page 'The Chiefs Takeaway'. Once you see the Menu, you wont be disappointed.

Noel Hughesplaceholder image
Noel Hughes

For those who would like to place an order, you can so via wattsapp on 07706497043 - Collections from 5pm-8pm.

Noel will also be catering for birthdays, christening, funerals and more. Anything over 24 hours notice can be arranged.

Related topics:Portadown

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice