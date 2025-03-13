It is open to anyone who would like to get together with family members ahead of Mothering Sunday and is an opportunity for families to spend time in a tranquil, peaceful environment and walk with loved ones or in memory of those who are no longer here to walk with them.

This 5K walk is organised by the Action Cancer Lurgan Fundraising Group. All money raised will allow Action Cancer to continue the delivery of its therapeutic and support services currently available in the Lurgan and the surrounding area.

Mark Irwin-Watson, Action Cancer’s Community Fundraising Executive said, “I am originally from Lurgan and knowing the generosity of local people I had always wanted to create an annual fundraiser for Action Cancer that would take place in the town.

"It was when my mum passed away just before Mother’s Day 2018 that I came up with the idea of a Mother’s Day Walk at Lurgan Park. I knew there would be other people like me who find Mother’s Day a particularly poignant time of the year and for some it can be a time of sadness.

"Personally, I wanted it to be a time for remembrance and an opportunity to take a moment and celebrate the important women that have shaped our lives. We will have live music from Ukulele band, Strings and Sings and we invite all members of the family take part include any beloved dogs”.

Registration is now open at a cost of £10 per adult (children under 16 are free) and the charity is asking all participants to raise sponsorship to help fund the charity's range of cancer prevention, detection and support services. You can also register on the day from 11am at the Tennis Pavilion in the park. All money raised will fund Action Cancer’s many services, some of which take place locally through on board the Big Bus and the complementary therapy services for children and adults affected by cancer that take place in Zion House in Lurgan itself.

After the walk participants will enjoy complimentary refreshments and a medal. Once registered participants will receive an information pack, sponsor form and fundraising materials. To register please contact Kate McCormack at [email protected] or call 028 9080 3344 or go online to www.actioncancer.org/event/mothers-day-5k-lurgan-park/

Eleanor Hamilton, who leads the Lurgan Action Cancer Community Group fundraising co-ordinator at Action Cancer said “Since the walk started in 2019 it has grown and grown each year with 2024 being the largest group of participants we have had. What makes the day so special is being with a lovely group of people walking and sharing their special family memories.

"Thanks to all of the people who fundraised we raised an incredible £2,000 last year so we hope to build on that this year. The money raised stays within Northern Ireland and is used to fund Action Cancer’s support and therapeutic services delivered by Action Cancer for local people in the Lurgan area and across Northern Ireland.

"Over the last five years, the Big Bus has visited the ABC Council area over 80 times providing Breast Screenings, Skin Cancer Screenings and Health MOTS for hundreds of local people. This service is only possible through public fundraising which is why we are asking people to join us on the Mother’s Day Walk.”

Action Cancer provides a range of local cancer detection, prevention and support services which costs £4m annually to fund. Action Cancer’s unique breast screening service is available to women aged 40 – 49 and over 70 who fall outside the NHS screening range (50-70). Action Cancer also provides therapeutic support in the form of counselling and complementary therapy to those living with cancer or supporting a loved one with their diagnosis and this is available to both adults and children from age 5.

Aside from Breast Screening and Skin Cancer Detection services the charity provides many other therapeutic support services including acupuncture, scar therapy, physiotherapy, yoga and pilates, one-to-one and group life coaching and educational events. In addition, the charity has an excellent Health Promotion programme providing education and awareness on how to minimise the risk of cancer through practical health and lifestyle choices and M.O.T. health checks.

These services are available from Action Cancer House in Belfast and regionally in selected venues across the country. Breast screening and health checks are available regionally on the Action Cancer Big Bus, supported by Supervalu and Centra.

If you have been affected by cancer and would like to book an appointment with Action Cancer you can do so at www.actioncancer.org or by calling 028 9080 3344.

