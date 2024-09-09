Major art showcase in Lisburn - Contemporary Art of Northern Ireland

‘Contemporary Art of Northern Ireland’, now in its fifth edition, continues to showcase and celebrate emerging and more established artists based in the region, who have achieved recognition locally and internationally. These artists create unique artworks exploring and drawing inspiration from different themes, ideas, traditions, and techniques.

The art selection on display has been curated to reflect the diversity and originality of the artists’ creativity. Arranged in two galleries, the numerous artworks encompass vibrant abstracts, atmospheric landscape paintings, works inspired by the beauty of nature, fascinating figures, intriguing photos, exquisite glass art, textile gems, and remarkable sculptures.

Viewers are invited to take a visual journey through the galleries to discover artists and art, and appreciate the wealth of talent in Northern Ireland.

The featured artists are Lisa Ballard, Justė Bernotaitė, Ronan Bowes, Majella Clancy, Craig Donald, Ray Duncan, Emma Fitzpatrick, Spencer Glover, Karl Hagan, Elham Hemmat, Eamonn Higgins, Ashely B. Holmes, Janet Keith, Patricia Kelly, Louise Lennon, Judith Logan, Alison Lowry, Sinead McKeever, Sarah McWilliams, Tracey McVerry, Maria Perry, Latisha Reihill and Anushiya Sundaralingam.

All the artists are represented by Gallery 545, an online gallery with exhibitions at physical venues specialising in contemporary art of Northern Ireland. This exhibition is curated by Francesca Biondi, Art Director and Curator at Gallery 545. It is accompanied by tours and talks, their details will be published online.

The artworks are available to view and purchase in person at the Island Arts Centre, or online at www.gallery545.com. For sales and enquiries, you can talk to the staff at the centre, or contact Francesca Biondi, [email protected] / 07960 130414.

Gallery 545 is an online and pop-up gallery specialising in contemporary art of Northern Ireland and offering a special selection of artworks created by talented artists based here. The gallery celebrates the creativity of emerging and more established artists across the region and supports their practice providing a curated platform where they can showcase and sell their works. Having an online presence, but also exhibitions at its physical venues, the gallery brings art to a wide range of people with different tastes and budgets who love contemporary art, and makes it easier for them to access, discover and collect artworks.