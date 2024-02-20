Margey exhibition at Titanic Hotel Belfast this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Margey's work first garnered attention because of his bold and colourful style. He is now also recognised for his more subtle, impressionistic works that embrace a naturalistic colour palette.

During lockdown, Margey became popular among school children across Northern Ireland as a result of his online home-schooling tutorials and he recently held his first USA exhibition in Washington DC.

Visitors to this weekend’s exhibition at Titanic Hotel Belfast should expect an eclectic exhibition filled with vibrant landscapes, dramatic cityscapes and dreamy beach scenes. From large-scale canvases to smaller pieces, collectors and art lovers will enjoy depictions of Belfast City, Donegal, the North Coast, Glens of Antrim and the Mournes alongside representations of traditional Irish musicians and dancers.

Queen's Island Reflections by Adrian Margey.

“The light-filled setting of Drawing Office One at the Titanic Hotel will make for a spectacular backdrop to this body of work. I’m excited to welcome visitors to the show and hope they enjoy my celebration of local landscapes and buildings,” enthused Margey.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Opening times as follows: Friday, February 23: 6pm – 9pm; Saturday, February 24: 11am – 8pm and Sunday, February 25: 11am – 6pm.