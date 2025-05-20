Mayor welcomes local producers to council stand at Balmoral Show

The Balmoral Show, which attracts over 100,000 visitors annually, showcases the very best of Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector.

As part of the event, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council proudly hosted a selection of local small businesses at its dedicated stand, providing a valuable platform for producers who may not otherwise have the opportunity to exhibit at the show.

Each participating business benefited from two days of exposure within the bustling NI Food Pavilion, helping them to reach a wider audience and build brand recognition. This longstanding Council initiative offers complimentary exhibition space to local producers, supporting their growth and promoting the rich variety and quality of products from across the Borough.

This year’s line-up included a diverse mix of businesses such as Cocobros, Never Worry Coffee, Get ‘Er Brewed and Tasty Grub Club. Visit the Council’s social channels to see videos of these local businesses in action during the show.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor commented; “It’s a real pleasure to welcome our fantastic local producers to the Balmoral Show on Council’s stand. These small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and events like this give them the spotlight they deserve. I’m proud that the Council continues to champion their talent on such a prominent stage.”

The Council is already looking ahead and plans to open applications early in the new year for next year’s event.

For more information, please contact the Economic Development team on 028 9034 0000.

1 . Contributed The Mayor meeting Deborah Mitchell, co-founder and Director of Get ‘Er Brewed. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Mayor sampling produce from Ilse Van Staden at the Kenako Biltong stand. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Mayor taking a well earned break with Alan Lowry, CEO of Environmental Street Furniture (ESF). Photo: Submitted