Mission: Farm Strong – Health & Wellbeing events for the farming community at your local mart

These are awareness events for all members of the farming community to encourage them to carefully consider their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing and is supported by the Rural Chaplaincy, Farm Families Health Checks, Health & Safety Executive NI, Rural Support, Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum.

Rev Kenny Hanna, Rural Chaplain within the Presbyterian Church, who was one of the instigators of this idea, said: “We are delighted to be hosting these events within six marts across the province.

"The idea came from a conversation with the Farm Families Health Checks team at Balmoral Show as we wanted to give a fresh take on their blood pressure checks programme. From there, the plan grew and we are very grateful that so many organisations were willing to get involved. We are excited to meet with the farmers on their home turf to encourage them to carefully consider their physical, mental and spiritual health & wellbeing.

"The Rural Chaplaincy will be travelling to all six marts in a New Holland tractor, kindly sponsored by Burkes of Cornnascriebe and we will be meeting with several local primary schools along the way to help promote our message of a positive health and wellbeing for all. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

At the marts, farmers and farm families have the opportunity to meet with representatives from Ulster Farmers’ Union, Health & Safety Executive NI, Rural Support and the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum. Individuals will also be able to avail of free blood pressure checks which will be provided by the Farm Families Health Check Van.

Marts that are participating in the ‘Mission: Farm Strong’ events from 10.30am – close are:

Wednesday 21st Feb – Kilrea Mart

Thursday 22nd Feb – Enniskillen Mart

Friday 23rd Feb – Ballymena Mart

Saturday 24th Feb – Clogher Mart

Friday 1st March – Rathfriland Mart

Saturday 2nd March – Markethill Mart

Dr Rebecca Orr, Rural GP and Chair of the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum commented “This is an excellent opportunity for the farming community to avail of in support of their own physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

"Given that blood pressure checks will be performed at each mart we have chosen to fundraise for the British Heart Foundation. This amazing charity is doing great work across Northern Ireland and we have had the pleasure of partnering with them on our recent health campaign.

"I would encourage all members of the farming family to avail of ‘Mission: Farm Strong’ in support of a stronger, healthier and more resilient farming community.”