M&S Spices up Its Indian Range with Brand-new Dishes Just in Time for National Curry Week
Taking inspiration from regions across India, M&S have nine new Collection dishes – from classic flavours to a disruptive dish – the Collection Onion Bhaji Topped Shepherd’s Pie. This fusion dish combines British comfort food with the famous crispy Indian fritter, that will not only get people talking but their taste buds tingling. Joining the pie are five premium curries based on authentic regional recipes; Collection Royal Lamb Biryani, Collection Delhi Butter Chicken, Collection Keralan King Prawn Curry, Collection Goan Beef Vindaloo and Collection Kolkata Chilli Paneer. Finishing off the new curries is the Collection Tandoori Masala Half Cooked Chicken, Collection Tandoori Green Tikka Butterflied Prawns, Collection 4 Fire Smoked Pulled Lamb Keema Rolls and Collection Tiger Prawn Momos.
Expertly crafted, these dishes use only the freshest ingredients and quality cooking techniques. For example, onions are sliced on the same day they are cooked, only the best-in-class spices are used and investment on innovation has meant that we are using new ovens and are able to achieve the smoky flavours of a traditional tandoor.
Sophie McNamara, Product Developer at M&S Food said: “We have spent just over a year developing our new Collection Indian range – taking inspiration from regions all across India to bring delicious quality dishes to tables across the UK. We’ve really concentrated on quality - bringing the freshest ingredients and the best cooking techniques together across all our Indian ranges, upgrading 25 products and bringing 16 new ones to our Foodhalls.
“Our Indian meals have always been popular but this National Curry Week I would really encourage you to pick up one of our five new Collection dishes, my particular favourites are the Collection Goan Beef Vindaloo, with beef is cooked low and slow for ultimate tenderness and is totally delicious, and don’t miss the newest M&SH up from us at M&S – the Collection Onion Bhaji Topped Shepherd’s Pie.”
