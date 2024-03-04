Muckamore Parish Development Association awarded first King’s Award in the borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group received “the MBE for Volunteer Groups” from the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ at a special event held by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in The Old Courthouse, Antrim.

MPDA has been in existence for 16 years and during this time has carried out a range of projects which have positively impacted their local community, particularly in the Ballycraigy area. For many years all this wonderful work was carried out by a small group of dedicated volunteers and in recent years the employment of part-time staff, the establishment of the new community hub and the recruitment of more volunteers has increased the scope of this work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group has been instrumental in providing essential community services, ranging from sensory play for children with additional needs to one-to-one support services. They work to improve the wellbeing of both families and individuals by collaborating with and signposting to local services, providing a foodbank, hosting an after-school club and establishing the Muckamore Friendship Group for older people. MPDA also offer skills and training to improve employability and youth activities to build resilience and improve life and health outcomes.

Trustees and Volunteers of MPDA were presented with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Councillor Mark Cooper BEM, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said: “I congratulate the Chairperson, Trustees and Volunteers of Muckamore Parish Development Association for the contribution they have made, and continue to make in Ballycraigy and the surrounding areas.

“Their detailed knowledge of the needs of the community and passion to see these needs met has allowed the volunteers to develop strong trusting and supportive relationships with those in the local community.

“The volunteers are the foundation of the organisation and the driving force behind every activity, event and service delivered. Their compassion and generous devotion is inspirational.”

Advertisement

Advertisement