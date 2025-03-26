Mum and Me: Asda Antrim colleagues celebrate Mother’s Day

With Mother's Day fast approaching, Asda Antrim is celebrating the mothers and their children who work alongside each other in store.

Ann Simpson, Check Out Operatorand her son Richard Simpson, Foodhall Trading Manager are two of Asda Antrim’s longest serving colleagues, havingboth started working together when the store first opened over 15 years ago.

Ann Simpson, Check Out Operator, Asda Antrim said: “It's not every day you get to work for your son – but it’s been a blast! He may be the boss at work, but I still remind him who taught him everything he knows.”

Carol-Ann Kirkpatrick, Optical Assistant, has worked at the store for 14 years, having had her daughter, Rachel Kirkpatrick, join the Home Shopping Department 4 years ago.

Carol-Ann Kirkpatrick, Optical Assistant, Asda Antrim said: “It’s so special getting to share the same workplace with my daughter, even if we’re in different departments! I may be Optical Department while she’s in the Home Shopping Department, but there’s nothing like seeing her shine and evolve at Asda!"

Anna Hogg, George Manager has worked at Asda Antrim for 14 years, having her daughter, Constance, join the grocery team 2 years ago.

Anna Hogg, George Manager, Asda Antrim said: “The trick to working together is to make sure that you are not working in the same department, that way, no one can fall out with each other! – I love working with Constance, it brightens my day seeing her around the store.”