Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Motor Neurone Disease Association is to benefit from a musical evening to be held in 2nd Saintfield Presbyterian Church hall on Saturday 5th October at 7.30pm.

The event organised by Brian Johnston will feature Comber Music Club, The Lindsay Chorale and popular husband and wife duo, Jonathan & Iryna Johnston, so there will be a rich variety of music from many different musical genres, which should offer something for all tastes. Brian himself will compere the event.

Brian has been fundraising for MNDA for a number of years through entertaining throughout the province, organising concerts, the sale of his two ‘books of humour, and, at Christmas, selling his hand crafted wooden reindeer, and this is a further opportunity to raise much needed funds for MNDA. The books as well as Jonathan & Iryna’s CDs will also be available at the event, with all the proceeds from them also going to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motor Neurone Disease is a rare condition which attacks the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. It is a rapidly progressive, life limiting disease for which there is no cure. All the work of the Northern Ireland Branch of MNDA is run entirely by volunteers, many of whom have personal experience of the disease.

Tickets are £15, and if you would like to support what promises to be a delightful musical evening and at the same time support a most worthy charity, please contact Brian on:

07773 765781 or by email to: [email protected]