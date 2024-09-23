Musical Evening for Motor Neurone Disease
The event organised by Brian Johnston will feature Comber Music Club, The Lindsay Chorale and popular husband and wife duo, Jonathan & Iryna Johnston, so there will be a rich variety of music from many different musical genres, which should offer something for all tastes. Brian himself will compere the event.
Brian has been fundraising for MNDA for a number of years through entertaining throughout the province, organising concerts, the sale of his two ‘books of humour, and, at Christmas, selling his hand crafted wooden reindeer, and this is a further opportunity to raise much needed funds for MNDA. The books as well as Jonathan & Iryna’s CDs will also be available at the event, with all the proceeds from them also going to the charity.
Motor Neurone Disease is a rare condition which attacks the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. It is a rapidly progressive, life limiting disease for which there is no cure. All the work of the Northern Ireland Branch of MNDA is run entirely by volunteers, many of whom have personal experience of the disease.
Tickets are £15, and if you would like to support what promises to be a delightful musical evening and at the same time support a most worthy charity, please contact Brian on:
07773 765781 or by email to: [email protected]
