On Wednesday, Economy Minister Conor Muprhy announced the investment of £1.96 million. With 22 new engineering jobs, a new 30,000-square-foot factory is to open in Co Londonderry.

The investment comes from Top frame Engineering, a specialist in machine design and fabrication, structural engineering, and general engineering that currently operates across two sites in Portglenone and Castledawson. For significantly improving efficiency, the new facility will allow the company to focus its operations at their primary site in Castledawson.

“This investment is a significant boost for the Mid-Ulster region, creating 22 skilled jobs with competitive salaries while enhancing Top frame Engineering’s overall productivity. Increasing productivity is crucial for improving living standards across the north, and I’m pleased to see that the new factory and equipment will help the company achieve an almost 40% rise in productivity per employee." said Minister Murphy.

“Furthermore, this investment will open doors for Top frame to secure new export contracts and accelerate its growth. I’m also encouraged by the company’s commitment to achieving ISO 14001 Environmental Accreditation, which supports our goal of transitioning to a net zero economy.” he added

New 30,000 Sq Ft Factory Opening in Co Londonderry after £1.96M Investment

Near the current facility, the new factory will be built on its 14-acre site. Top frame Engineering currently employs 26 staff.

“We have bold growth plans for the next three to five years, including significant investments such as refurbishing and expanding our Castledawson factory and building a new, state-of-the-art 5,000 sq ft office block. Matt Connery, Top frame Engineering’s Managing Director, said

“These investments will drive a substantial increase in sales within the structural steel industry, materials processing industry, and our Biddy Attachments brand, positioning us to expand into new markets beyond Northern Ireland.”

To help the company install a software system that will optimize operations across all aspects of the business. Invest Northern Ireland is supporting the investment with a capital grant as well as technical assistance.

“Top frame Engineering has doubled its turnover over the past five years, a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation. Its plans for new products continue to reflect that ongoing focus, and earlier this year, it was awarded silver recognition through our Invest NI Innovation Assessment. The addition of a graduate design engineer among the 22 new roles will also further strengthen the company’s design capabilities. Brendan McGuigan, Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering in Invest NI, commented

“This investment will provide the infrastructure, skills, and operational efficiency needed to increase its sales outside Northern Ireland to 40% of turnover by the end of 2026. It also reinforces Mid-Ulster’s growing reputation as a leader in the materials handling sector, known internationally for its high-quality goods and services.”