New corporate team building packages launched at High Rise Lisburn

High Rise Lisburn features Northern Ireland’s largest Clip ‘n Climb indoor climbing arena which includes two daring special attractions, the Leap of Faith and Vertical Drop Slide. With 24 climbing challenges to suit all abilities, Clip ‘n Climb at High Rise offers the perfect venue for group team building activities. Groups of all sizes are welcome and there are a number of packages available to suit all budgets. These can include a range of catering options and meeting room hire, for those organisations who wish to combine a team building adventure with some business or strategy planning.

Welcoming Councillor Laverty to High Rise, Sandra Bolan, PR and Communications Manager said: “High Rise is not just for kids and we are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase all that is on offer for corporate and adult groups. The feedback from those organisations that have already enjoyed a team building adventure at High Rise has been incredibly positive – they’ve loved the Clip ‘n Climb challenges, our enthusiastic and engaging staff team as well as the range of high-quality food available.

“With our new packages, there’s something for everyone, and best of all, as a Social Enterprise, every single visit supports our charity, which last year identified £12 million in financial support for families. So it’s a great way for organisations to ‘buy social’ and invest in creating their own social impact. To celebrate the launch of our exciting team building adventures, we are offering 10% discount for organisations who book before the end of May 2024”.

Speaking following his visit, Councillor Laverty added “High Rise is a fantastic facility and I would encourage businesses to avail of the team building service. High Rise offers the perfect venue for group team building activities. It is very encouraging to see High Rise as a Social Enterprise, knowing that 100% of the profits from High Rise support the work of the charity.”

High Rise is located at Altona Road, Lisburn, close to Sprucefield, and is perfectly positioned for companies and organisations from across all of Northern Ireland. There’s free parking and Wifi available throughout the centre, which is fully accessible, and includes a Changing Places toilet. There’s currently a