Heather McAteer and Alex Dewart are two contemporary artists who were born in Northern Ireland but have lived in the south of England for several decades.

A new exhibition ‘Uncertain Landscapes’ is a conversation between two artists with contrasting approaches to their shared history in terms of home and belonging.

‘Uncertain Landscapes’ will showcase drawings and paintings of the two artists and will open in Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart on Saturday, February 18. There will also be an artist talk at 11.30am before the official launch at 1pm.

Alex Dewart is a contemporary artist and curator, originally from Northern Ireland but now based in England and Berlin. After a BA Fine Art at Bucks New Uni she took an MA in Fine Art at Central St Martins, London.

She works across various media to explore ideas of loss, nostalgia, and memory. Her primary media is drawing, painting and digitally printed textiles. She has exhibited widely in UK, Berlin and Poland,

In the past year she has had two solo exhibitions -The Scale of Things at The North Wall Gallery Oxford and A Good Drying Day, A Family History in Tea Towels at The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena.

This exhibition of tea towels will tour to Museum of Katowice Poland in June of this year. Find out more about Alex on the website https://www.dewart.net/

Heather McAteer lives and works in Reading, Berkshire. Originally from Belfast, she studied Fine Art at Belfast School of Art 1987-91 (BA) and Reading School of Art 1992-94 (MFA).

Early exhibitions include the Arts Council NI funded group exhibition ‘Presentense’ in Belfast (1993) and ‘Stronghold’ (with Donna Lynas) at OHOS, Reading (1994).

In 2020 she was awarded The Drawing Prize at the RUA Annual Exhibition and had work selected for ‘Responsive Space’ at MAO. She was commissioned by MERL to make work for their ACE funded ’51 Voices’ project and selected by Waldemar Januszczak as a finalist in the Save Reading Gaol ‘Freedom’ artwork competition in 2021.

Alongside solo exhibitions at 571 Oxford Road Gallery, Reading in 2019 and 2021, she has had work selected for group exhibitions, most recently, ‘The Human Factor’ at the Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes, ‘A Room of her own’ at Irving Contemporary, Oxford, ‘Southwark Park Galleries Open Exhibition 2022’, London and Oxford Art Society Open Exhibition 2022.