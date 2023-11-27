New location for this year’s Carryduff Christmas Market
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year, the Carryduff Christmas Market will set up at the new location of the upper car park at the Parish of Drumbo & Carryduff, Knockbracken Drive and will trade from 4pm – 8pm. Visitors can expect festive cheer in abundance amongst producers, makers and entertainers alike.
The event will once again ensure marketgoers are spoiled for choice as they browse through over 35 market stalls offering an array of seasonal foods and gift ideas. Produce on offer will include festive bakes, award-winning artisan breads, seasonal cheeses, chutneys and much more from some local, friendly faces including The Gardener’s Kitchen, Kin & Folk and Hinch Distillery.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A range of unique gift ideas from designer crafters and beauty product curators with Pink Pepper Designs, Beechill Bespoke Furniture and Plumpy Balms will be on show for those organised November Christmas shoppers. An enticing street food offering available throughout the evening will ensure no one is shopping on an empty stomach.
The hustle and bustle of the market will be complemented by the festive sounds of local dancers and musical theatre performances with Downshire Brass finishing out the evening with their distinctive twist on Christmas classics.
"We are thrilled to open our Christmas proceedings in Carryduff this year, said Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, Councillor John Laverty.
“In previous years the people of Carryduff and the greater council area have come out in their droves to support the local artisan food and craft offering as we approach Christmas, and I have no doubt that this year will be better than ever.”
Carryduff Christmas Market is free to attend. For more information and updates visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com