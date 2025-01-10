New prison service exhibition opens at Mossley Mill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From 10 January to mid-March 2025, the Old Museum space at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, will host an exhibition exploring the history of the Northern Ireland Prison Service since its establishment on December 1, 1921.

The exhibition features a compelling mix of artifacts, photographs, and documents contributed by former prison officers, collectors, and the Prison Service itself. It provides a unique insight into the evolution of the Prison Service in Northern Ireland, highlighting perspectives from both staff and prisoners. Items on display include group photographs of prison staff through the decades and images of prisoners captured on glass plates over a century ago.

It charts the demise of some of the area's old Victorian prisons and the emergence of new systems and buildings, including a brief experiment with Open Prisons, and shows how the service adapted and changed through 'The Troubles', and how it has once again changed for the present day.

The Public Records Office of Northern Ireland has also contributed copies of many early documents and Northern Ireland Museums have reproduced several of the murals created ‘inside’ by both Loyalist and Republican prisoners that were fortunately preserved when the buildings that housed them were demolished.

A private launch event yesterday was attended by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Neil Kelly, Justice Minister for Northern Ireland Naomi Long, Director of Prisons David Kennedy, current staff, widows from the benevolent fund, and retired staff.

Speaking at the launch of the exhibition, Mayor of Antrim, Councillor Neil Kelly, explained; “This exhibition builds on the unveiling of a memorial in Ballyclare War Memorial Park on 12 April 2024 and is part of a motion brought to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council by Councillors Alison Bennington and Sam Flanagan. It is aimed at honouring the men and women of the Northern Ireland Prison Service in the borough”.

The Mayor continued; “It is a fitting tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the Northern Ireland Prison Service. It is vital that we recognise the service’s contributions to our community and ensure its stories are preserved for future generations.

“On a more solemn note, I would like to highlight the Roll of Honour on display in the exhibition, commemorating the 32 officers who lost their lives to terrorism over the past century”.

Also speaking at the launch, Justice Minister for Northern Ireland, Naomi Long said; “This is a significant day for the prison service family. Amongst us today are families of loved ones who we honour and remember. To those families I want to say your loved one’s sacrifice will never be forgotten and I hope that days like today give you some comfort and recognition of their sacrifice and the challenging job Prison Officers have faced historically and indeed still face today. This exhibition is a testament to how the people of this area cherish public service and the work of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, past and present.”

“I want to also thank all those who have served and continue to serve in our prisons. They are professional and dedicated public servants who work to support and challenge people in prison to change. On behalf of the Department of Justice and the Northern Ireland Prison Service, I want to again thank the Council for the opportunity to create this historical exhibition.”

The exhibition will be available to view for free to members of the public from Thursday 10 January 2025 until mid-March, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.