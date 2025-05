Our very popular Book Fair and DNA Sale is back!

Open from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday 31st May. Free entry and everyone welcome.

Browse for bargains: fiction, non-fiction, family history, jigsaws, maps and loads more!

11am Presentation: DNA for Beginners. All you need to know to get started with DNA.

2pm Meet the Author: Our special guest, local author, Angeline King, will talk about her latest book.

If you can’t find us on the day phone 07 7460 96014.