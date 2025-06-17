Northern Ireland’s first Night Market docks at Sailortown Festival

Sailortown Festival Belfast is set to return this weekend with Northern Ireland’s first-ever Night Market.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from June 20–22, the three-day festival event will feature music, markets, and maritime mischief, as well as food and entertainment, at various venues including Barrow Square in Clarendon Dock and St. Joseph's Sailortown.

Kicking things off on Friday night is Sailortown’s first ever Night Market, an open-air evening experience inspired by the world’s great market cities, the Night Market will run from 5pm–10pm on Friday, June, transforming Barrow Square in Clarendon Dock into a buzzing festival of sound, flavour, and street culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can expect an unmissable mix of live DJ sets from Bang Bike, carnival beats from Beat Carnival, street performers, and dockside drinks by local bar Seatons of Sailortown 20,

Sailortown Festival Belfast will be taking place from June 20th–22nd at various venues including Barrow Square in Clarendon Dock and St. Joseph's Sailortown. Free entry all weekend.

The trader line-up is packed with standouts: Oui Poutine, Knead Pizza, and Carolyn Stewart’s Totally Hot NI, founded by Sailortown’s own radio legend, brings the heat. Alongside them, a curated selection of handmade art, food, fashion, and gifts will keep browsers busy all night long.

Festival organiser Maeve O’Connor, Sailortown Regeneration said: “It’s a real privilege to organise the Sailortown Festival, which has grown over the past four years. It’s wonderful to see the area come to life with culture, creativity, and community spirit. We’re very grateful for the ongoing support of Belfast Harbour, Belfast Maritime Trust, and Belfast City Council, their backing has been instrumental in helping the festival evolve and thrive.

"We are especially excited to bring our first ever night market which brings something entirely new to the local scene. From Bangkok to Berlin, night markets are vibrant social spaces where people gather to eat, drink, shop and soak up local culture. Now, Sailortown joins that global map.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s full steam ahead on Saturday, June 21, with the Sailortown Speciality Market (11am–4pm). A relaxed daytime event where visitors can meet local makers, discover one-of-a-kind handmade goods, and enjoy live sets from some of Belfast’s most beloved acts, including the genre blending brilliance of Belfast’s The String Ninjas.

Visit stjoessailortown.org and follow @stjoesbelfast and @nightmarketni for updates.

Just around the corner, St. Joseph’s Church on Princes Dock Street becomes a cultural hub for the day. Hosting a series of musical workshops and the annual Sail Back to Sailortown event, a lively mix of jazz, poetry, and spoken word performances that honour the area's rich heritage and talent.

Sunday, June 22 ,brings the festival to a joyful close with the Family Market (12pm–4pm), a playful afternoon packed with walkabout characters, a pooch parade, inflatables, street theatre, live music, and plenty of nautical fun for kids and families.

The Sailortown Festival reconnects people with Belfast's first dockside village and the city's maritime heritage. Bringing life to Belfast’s historic docklands through celebration, creativity, and community spirit. It’s community lead regeneration with soul, anchored in local pride and powered by cultural energy. The festival receives annual support from Belfast Harbour, Belfast Maritime Trust and Belfast City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the Festival Jenni Barkley, Belfast Harbour said: “We’re delighted to support the Sailortown Festival and to see public space in Clarendon and City Quays brought to life in such a vibrant and inclusive way. Events like this link to our aim of animating the Maritime Mile and create opportunities for people to reconnect with the waterfront in new and exciting ways.”

Commenting on the Festival Maeve Moreland, Maritime Belfast Trust said: “We’re really pleased to continue our support for the Sailortown Festival. It’s such a brilliant example of local people coming together to celebrate their own stories and bring this historic part of the city to life. Supporting events like this is a key part of how we animate the waterfront - creating shared experiences, championing local talent, and making sure the Maritime Mile is a place that feels alive for the people who live, work and visit here.”

Free entry all weekend. Visit stjoessailortown.org and follow @stjoesbelfast and @nightmarketni for updates.