NSPCC Northern Ireland partners with Libraries NI as part of their annual ‘Talk PANTS’ fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NSPCC Northern Ireland is teaming up with Libraries NI to support its second annual Talk PANTS fortnight, taking place from 5 – 16 May.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Talk PANTS campaign aims to empower parents, carers and professionals to have simple, age-appropriate conversations with children aged 3-11 years old about abuse in a fun, engaging and non-scary way.

With the help of a colourful animated dinosaur, called Pantosaurus, the campaign helps children understand that their body belongs to them, that they have a right to say no, and they should tell a safe adult they trust if anything makes them feel upset or worried

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libraries across Northern Ireland will be holding Talk PANTS events, including readings from the official NSPCC talk PANTS book ‘Pantosaurus and the Power of Pants’.

Pantosaurus reads ‘Pantosaurus and the Power of Pants’ ahead of this year's NSPCC Northern Ireland Talk PANTS fortnight, in partnership with Libraries NI.

Sessions will be across five libraries:

Antrim Library, Wednesday 7 May, 2.30pm- 4.30pm

Enniskillen Library, Monday 12 May, 2.30pm- 4.30pm

Armagh City Library, Tuesday 13 May, 3:30pm- 5:30pm

Lisburn City Library, Wednesday 14 May, 3.30pm- 5.30pm

Belfast Central Library, Thursday 15 May, 3.00pm- 5.00pm

NSPCC Northern Ireland is encouraging families to come along to the sessions, where Pantosaurus may even stop by for a visit!

The NSPCC campaign began in the UK in 2013, with Pantosaurus arriving in Northern Ireland in 2018. Since then, NSPCC have worked with schools and community partners across Northern Ireland to spread the PANTS messaging, and this has evolved into an annual Northern Ireland-wide awareness fortnight.

Pantosaurus takes a reading session ahead of this year's NSPCC Northern Ireland Talk PANTS fortnight, in partnership with Libraries NI

The key Talk PANTS messages for children are:

P – Privates are privates.

A – Always remember your body belongs to you.

N – No means no.

Pantosaurus launches this year's NSPCC Northern Ireland Talk PANTS fortnight, in partnership with Libraries NI

T – Talk about secrets that upset you.

S – Speak up, someone can help.

Kim Keys, Libraries NI Deputy Head of Service said: “Libraries are welcoming spaces at the heart of our communities, so we’re pleased to invite families with children aged 3–11 to come along and enjoy these engaging and supportive NSPCC events during Talk PANTS Fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to see as many people as possible in their local library for these sessions.”

Pantosaurus reads ‘Pantosaurus and the Power of Pants’ as NSPCC Northern Ireland partners with Libraries NI as part of their annual ‘Talk PANTS’ fortnight.

Pelin Yildir, NSPCC Local Campaigns Officer, said:” We are delighted to be partnering with NI Libraries this year to support our Talk PANTS fortnight.

“We know that one in three children sexually abused by an adult didn’t tell someone at the time and 90% of children who are abused, are abused by someone they know. This is why the Talk PANTS campaign is so important.

“Our aim is to make sure that parents, carers and professionals in communities across Northern Ireland are aware of the importance of having these important conversations with children. Libraries are such vital community spaces and are the perfect place for us to spread our Talk PANTS messaging. We are delighted to have a library in each health trust area hosting an event throughout the fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want as many people as possible to come along to our library events and everyone is welcome to drop in anytime during the event times. We’ll have some workshop activities for children and Pantosaurus will be making a visit, so there will be lots of opportunities to get those important conversations started!”

Each NI Library which is hosting a Talk PANTS event will have resources for parents, carers and professionals to take on the day, so they can support these conversations at home.

If you can’t make an NI Libraries event, the NSPCC website has a range of Talk PANTS resources for parents, carers and children, including guides in a number of different languages and for people with a disability. There are also guides for foster carers, parents with a learning disability, parents of children with autism, and a film for deaf children. You can find the resources and our catchy Pantosaurus song at www.nspcc.org.uk/pants

NSPCC Northern Ireland’s annual Talk PANTS fortnight will also be supported by schools and other community partners. There will also posts over NSPCC Northern Ireland Facebook, Instagram and X pages throughout the fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI Talk PANTS Fortnight takes place from 5 - 16 May 2024. Information and support about talking PANTS can be found at: www.nspcc.org.uk/pants You can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 for advice, or email [email protected]. If you are an organisation that would like PANTS parents’ booklets or posters, please contact: [email protected]