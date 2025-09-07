NYPA celebrates five years of nurturing local talent with spectacular production of Jesus Christ Superstar

Newry Youth Performing Arts (NYPA) proudly marks its 5th anniversary this year with what promises to be an unforgettable adult led production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s legendary rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar.

Taking to the stage of The Marketplace Theatre Armagh this week from September 10-13 for four shows only, this production will not only showcase the incredible talent within our community but also celebrate the journey of NYPA as a thriving hub for young performers and adults alike.

Leading the cast is Darragh Burns in the iconic role of Jesus. Darragh, a member of NYPA from its inception in 2020, has grown from strength to strength with the company. His outstanding dedication and talent have earned him a coveted place at the prestigious Emil Dale Academy, where he will begin professional training later this month. This production marks his final performance with NYPA before embarking on the next exciting chapter of his performing arts career.

Since its foundation in 2020, NYPA has provided a creative platform for hundreds of young people and adults across the region, helping them to grow in confidence, develop their skills, and take their first steps into the world of theatre. Over the past five years, NYPA alumni have gone on to train professionally, perform on major stages, and inspire the next generation of local talent.

Some of the principle cast at rehearsals for NYPA Adult Company’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Back Row L-R: Hannah Mullen, Darragh Burns, Aaron Mathews. Front Row L-R: Oliver Larkin, Michael Sloan, Maille Meehan, Neil Heaney, Chrissy Corry.

“This milestone production is more than just a show,” said NYPA Producer and Founder Roisin Fearon. “It is a celebration of five years of passion, creativity, and community spirit. Our primarily adult cast have poured their hearts into this show and we are incredibly proud of how far they have come. Seeing students like Darragh take the next step to professional training reminds us exactly why we do what we do.”

Packed with unforgettable songs like I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane, and Superstar, this high-energy production promises to be a powerful and moving theatrical experience for musical theatre and rock music fans alike.

Marking five years of NYPA, with more exciting shows to come later this year, this production of Jesus Christ Superstar at The Marketplace Theatre Armagh, celebrates local talent, past achievements, and bright futures on stage.

Dates: Wednesday 10th – Saturday 13th September

Venue: The Marketplace Theatre, Armagh

Tickets: Available now at: https://marketplacearmagh.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873656394