Old Newry Society: 'The Dominicans in Newry'

During the evening the audience will hear how the Dominicans, having lived in Hyde Market and at the Old Chapel, rejected the more affluent Downshire Road to be with the poor of industrial Ballybot; how St Catherine’s is built in a quarry; how the Dominican is linked to Newry’s dockers, the 1916 Rising and the late Princess Margaret; how the Dominicans brought comfort to the hurt and bereaved and how midnight mass on Christmas Eve was a cold experience for late drinkers from Felix Larkin’s pub.