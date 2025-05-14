Portadown Annual Youth Parade date

Portadown Annual Youth Parade is happening on Sunday, June 1; Last year we had just under 1300 participants parading to three churches in the Town centre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We would ask that motorists are patient as the parade moves through the town centre and where possible consider using an alternative route. Whilst travelling in the vicinity of the parade please do exercise caution as we have some very young children on parade. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

PARADE DETAILS, June 1

The Parade will assemble in Hanover Street and Carleton Street at 2pm and move off at 2.20pm sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

NB Hanover Street and Carleton Street will be closed to traffic. Young People and Officers cannot be dropped off by car in either street. Please arrange to park elsewhere, e.g. Fair Green Car Park, William Street Car Park or Magowan Buildings.

The Parade is subdivided into the Junior Parade, Intermediate Parade and Senior Parade.

The Junior Parade forms up in CARLETON STREET (left hand side facing Church street) i.e. nearest Parochial Hall and leads the parade via Church Street, Market Street, High Street, Castle Street and back up town again via High Street into ST. MARKS CHURCH.

The Senior Parade forms up in HANOVER STREET and follows second in order via Church Street along Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, and back up again via Market Street, turning left into Thomas Street to THOMAS STREET METHODIST CHURCH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Intermediate Parade forms up in CARLETON STREET (on the right hand side facing Church Street) and follows third in order via Church Street, along Market Street, High Street, Castle Street into Bridge Street over Bann Bridge to 1st PORTADOWN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH.

RETURN PARADE

The Intermediate Parade re-forms in WATSON STREET, proceeds onto Bridge Street leading the return parade along Bridge Street, High Street, Market Street, Church Street turning left into Hanover Street for the National Anthem and Dismissal.

The Senior Parade re-forms in THOMAS STREET, parades to the junction of High Street, turning left onto High Street and then right via the filter lane to fall in behind the junior parade, and proceeds via Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, turning into Bridge Street and up town again via High Street, market street and Church Street into Carleton Street for the National Anthem and Dismissal.

The Junior Parade re-forms in WEST STREET (from the Boots Chemist) and proceeds via Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, turning into Bridge Street and follows the Intermediate Parade before turning into Carleton Street for the National Anthem and Dismissal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be the customary salute (eyes right/left) as the Parade passes the War Memorial. The VIPs will also take the salute on the return parade in High Street.

Behaviour: All sections are to be commended on the high standard of behaviour at our last parade in 2024. All services should finish at 3.50pm. Parades should be dismissed around 4.30pm.