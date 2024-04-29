Portadown & Craigavon Motorcycle Owners Group Hosts Charity Bike Run to Support MS Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This charitable endeavour was spearheaded by Andrew Gilmore from Portadown, whose personal experience with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) through his fiancée's diagnosis in 2021 inspired him to take action. With over 5000 people currently living with MS in Northern Ireland alone, 1 in every 400 people and with 250 new diagnoses annually, Andrew recognised the urgent need for support and awareness surrounding this chronic condition.

Reflecting on his fiancée's journey with MS, Andrew said: "After a year and a half of uncertainty and medical tests, she was diagnosed with Relapse and Remitting MS (RRMS) at the age of 29. Witnessing her struggles firsthand, I felt compelled to organise this bike run. Not only to raise funds for the MS Society but also to shed light on the challenges faced by individuals living with this 'invisible illness.'"

Stewart Finn, NI Director of the MS Society, expressed gratitude for Andrew's initiative and the generosity of the Portadown & Craigavon Motorcycle Owners Group.

He said: "We are really grateful to Andrew and the Portadown and Craigavon Motorcycle Owners Group who are very kindly hosting this brilliant bike run in aid of the MS Society. Our vision at the MS Society is a world free from the effects of MS and our mission is to enable everyone affected by MS to live life to their full potential and secure the care and support they need, until we find a cure. It is only through the support of people like Andrew that we are able to support ground breaking research into the cause and effects of MS. ”

Multiple Sclerosis is a complex and unpredictable condition that impacts everyone differently. It often causes symptoms that are both debilitating and can be invisible. MS can affect how people walk, talk, think and feel. Despite the availability of various treatment options, there remains an urgent need for further research and studies to better understand and manage the condition's progression.

The charity Bike Run serves as not only a fundraiser but also as a platform to raise awareness and foster support for those affected by MS. Participants and supporters alike are encouraged to join in the event to make a positive impact in the lives of people living with MS.