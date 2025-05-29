Preston Creighton selected for the Italian job in Naples

The 13-year-old, of Evolution Boxing Club and student at Carrick Academy High school, will take to the ring in a few weeks as part of the travelling Co.Antrim team.

This will be young Prestons first time representing in a County team vest after a tremendous season that has been filled with hardwork, dedication and commitment which has culminated in his impressive run and multiple title wins.

The Evolution protege has a busy schedule ahead over the coming months with the Naples trip on June 19th to the 23rd then he heads to his second international at the Monkstown box cup in Dublin which sets him up for the cadet championships in August.

Activity and opportunities are key and speaking to trainer Iain Mahood he says "It's about keeping them busy. We have done this with Preston and he has definitely proved his salt this season. He is in the gym 5 nights a week and is extremely motivated. I'm so glad he has got this chance to travel and see another part of the world through his hard work and effort he puts in and let me tell you deserving of his position to."