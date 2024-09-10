Prevent a fall, protect your independence with local fall prevention events

Falls are one of the leading causes of serious injury for older adults, with nearly one-third of individuals over 65 experiencing a fall each year. For those over 75, the risk is even higher and about 90% of hip fractures are caused by falls. The encouraging news is that many of these incidents can be avoided with the right knowledge and precautions. To help residents stay safe, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is organising two Fall Prevention Information Events.

These free events aim to provide valuable insights into the risk factors associated with falls, practical steps to reduce them and information on services available to help keep residents safe in their homes. Experts from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Occupational Therapy and Falls Prevention Teams, alongside the Council’s Home Safety Officer, will share valuable knowledge and be available to answer any questions.

Residents can attend one of two informative events: Theatre at The Mill – Wednesday 18 September, 10am; Stiles Community Centre - Thursday 19 September, 10am.

Tea and coffee will be available, creating a relaxed environment for attendees to engage with experts and connect with others in their community.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly emphasised the importance of these events, stating: "Falls can have a devastating impact on our older residents, often leading to loss of independence and serious injuries. By raising awareness and providing practical advice at these events, we hope to empower our community to take proactive steps in preventing falls."

Don't wait for a fall to happen, equip yourself with the knowledge and tools to stay safe. The events are free, but spaces are limited. Reserve your place now by contacting the Council’s Environmental Health team on T. 028 9034 0160 or E. [email protected]