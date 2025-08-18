Put the focus on your future with part time study at SWC this September

In a world where careers are evolving and industries are adapting faster than ever, lifelong learning has become not just a luxury, but a necessity. For many adults juggling work, family, and personal commitments, full-time study may feel out of reach. That’s where part-time education at South West College offers a powerful solution—providing flexible, career-focused learning across campuses in Omagh, Enniskillen, Cookstown and Dungannon.

Whether you're looking to future-proof your career, return to the workforce after a break, or simply explore a long-held interest, part-time study offers a pathway that fits around your life.

South West College delivers a wide range of accredited part-time courses designed to support learners at every stage of their journey. Subject areas include Accounting and Finance, Automotive, Creative Design and Media, Business Studies, Catering and Hospitality, Construction, Heath and Social Care, Sport and Exercise and many more. South West College offers courses from entry-level to degree qualifications validated by a range of universities and each of the courses offered has been developed in close collaboration with industry to meet current and future skills demands.

For those considering a career change, part-time learning can be a springboard into a new and fulfilling opportunity. From health and social care roles supporting the growing needs of our communities, to digital and tech careers that continue to shape the future, these courses provide the knowledge, hands-on experience, and professional recognition that employers value.

But part-time study is about more than career advancement. It’s also about personal growth and wellbeing.

"Part-time study offers people a flexible, accessible way to build new skills and open doors to fresh opportunities," says Celine McCartan, Principal and Chief Executive of South West College.

"It supports career development, enhances mental wellbeing, and gives learners the confidence to take the next step—whatever that may be. We see time and again how learners grow in self-belief, resilience, and purpose as they progress through their courses."

Indeed, for many students, returning to education after years away from the classroom can feel daunting. South West College recognises this and works hard to create a supportive, welcoming environment, where learners are treated as individuals and receive the tailored support they need to succeed—academically and personally.

Courses are delivered through a combination of evening classes, blended learning, and online options, making it easier than ever to learn in a way that suits your schedule. Whether you're a working parent, a full-time employee, or managing other life responsibilities, part-time study can fit into your world.

The College’s experienced tutors, many of whom have strong industry backgrounds, bring real-world relevance to the classroom. Meanwhile, support services—from career guidance to wellbeing resources—ensure students feel encouraged every step of the way.

What makes South West College standout is its commitment to delivering education that transforms lives and communities, the College plays a central role in empowering local people and supporting local industries through accessible, high-quality training.

To ensure that learners make informed decisions, South West College is now inviting you to attend the Part-Time Open Evening on Wednesday 27th August from 6pm to 8pm, at its Dungannon, Enniskillen and Omagh campuses. This event offers the perfect chance to explore courses, meet tutors, and get personalised advice on funding, applications, and how to balance learning with life.

But the real invitation is simpler: If you're curious, ambitious, or ready for something new—now is the time to take that first step. Whether your goal is a new job, a new skill, or a new sense of purpose, part-time study at South West College can help you get there.

To browse courses and apply, visit www.swc.ac.uk/parttime or contact your local campus today.