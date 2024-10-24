Rathcoole Row on Row

By RATH Community Group
Contributor
Published 24th Oct 2024
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 11:12 BST
Rath Community Groups yearly Rathcoole Row on Row memorial service will be at 1pm on Sunday, November 3.

We have invited various groups/bands/churches/and local representatives to lay a wreath during our ceremony.

We apologise if anyone has been missed. If however you or your group are interested please contact us direct, we would be more than happy to accommodate. Rathcoole Row on Row is located beside the Sir James Craig Play Park, 230 Derrycoole Way, Newtownabbey BT37 9HL.

Poppy crosses will be available for members of the community on the day who wish to lay a cross after the ceremony. There will also be other Royal British Legion items to purchase with every penny going to the Northern Ireland Poppy Appeal.

Rathcoole Protestant Boys and members of the public at the 2023 serviceRathcoole Protestant Boys and members of the public at the 2023 service
Rathcoole Protestant Boys and members of the public at the 2023 service

The ceremony will be opened by the deputy Lord Mayor Paul Dunlop BEM. During proceedings the Rathcoole Protestant Boys will perform, other bands attendance are currently to be confirmed and we will up date you, there will be a short religious service, a wreath-laying ceremony with Francis Strain Bagpiping Services performing, a poem reading and the 16th Newtownabbey BB will be parading. There will also be vintage military vehicles to view.

“In Flanders fields, the poppies blow, between the crosses, row on row”

We very much hope to see you all on November 3.

