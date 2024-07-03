Rathfriland Family Fun Evening on 11th July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rathfriland are planning a family fun evening for families young and old this year on 11th July.

Rathfriland has over the past few years created an event on the 11th July evening which now attracts hundreds of people.

Approximately ten years ago Rathfriland Traditions and Arts Society engaged with local interested parties to make the 11th July celebrations more inclusive and welcoming to young families and children.

To that end this year they are once again having a family fun evening running from 6-9pm, this includes bouncy castles, face painters, scottish dancing, music and lambeg drumming followed by a parade with several local bands parading the town.

Rathfriland District Orange are then running a seperate event where a bonfire will be lit and a fireworks display will take place. As this is very much geared to families alcohol is strictly forbidden.