Rathfriland Football Club serves up successful big breakfast!

RATHFRILAND FC held a hugely successful ‘big breakfast’ at the Community Hub last Saturday morning.
By Billy MaxwellContributor
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:15 GMT
The club said of the event: “The quality and service of the food was exceptional for those on the receiving end of it.

“The morning was the brainchild of committee member Alex Scott who, along with lead catering organiser Kathy Wilson and a hardworking team of club members and their partners, made the event a great success.

“A big ‘thank you’ to all the sponsors of the event, namely Andy Smyth, Davy Wilson, Weirs Farm, Eric Annett and Alex Scott.”