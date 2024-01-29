Rathfriland Football Club serves up successful big breakfast!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club said of the event: “The quality and service of the food was exceptional for those on the receiving end of it.

“The morning was the brainchild of committee member Alex Scott who, along with lead catering organiser Kathy Wilson and a hardworking team of club members and their partners, made the event a great success.

