‘Re-imagined Places’ group exhibition at Belfast

An emotional and visual art journey through landscapes - August 20-24 - Gallery 545 at La Roche House, Belfast & online (free).

Gallery 545 presents ‘Re-imagined Places’, an exhibition of original artworks inspired by landscapes created by accomplished artists based in Northern Ireland. A diverse art selection will be on display at La Roche House, from beautiful views of Northern Ireland to evocative imaginary lands, exquisite foliage motives, vibrant abstract paintings, and colourful glass pieces.

This show featuresJustė Bernotaitė, Lisa Ballard, Louise Lennon, Alison Lowry, Rosie McGurran, Maria Perry, Latisha Reihill, and Anushiya Sundaralingam, who like many other contemporary artists, continue to find inspiration in natural surroundings. While echoing their visual qualities, these artists re-imagine places, reinventing them with colour palettes, atmospheres and moods to convey their own unique experience of them.

‘Re-imagined Places’ is curated by Francesca Biondi, Art Director & Curator of Gallery 545.

Image: artwork by Anushiya Sundaralingam

"I am delighted to showcase this collection of beautiful artworks. Viewers will have the opportunity to be taken on a visual and emotional journey through landscapes and enjoy art in the relaxing and stunning interiors of the modernist La Roche House. I look forward to welcome visitors to this exhibition," said Francesca Biondi.

Location & opening times - La Roche House, 5A Windsor Avenue North, Belfast BT9 6EL; Opening – Wednesday, August 20, 5.30-8.30pm; Open Thu-Sat 11am-6pm, Sun 11am-4pm; Online https://gallery545.com – always open

Artworks - ­Artworks will be available to view and purchase in person at La Roche House or online.

Image: artwork by Maria Perry

Gallery 545 – Gallery 545 is an online gallery with exhibitions at physical venues specialising in contemporary art of Northern Ireland. The gallery showcases and supports accomplished artists based in the region, and brings a diverse and original art selection to those who love contemporary art.

La Roche House - Designed by L.A. Roche in 1962, La Roche House is a stunning mid-century modern home in the heart of Belfast. Available for gallery space, film location, private parties, and corporate events.

Artists – All the exhibiting artists are represented by Gallery 545. More information about their practice and images of their and works are on the gallery’s website.