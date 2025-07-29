Ready, set, boule: LQ BID Petanque Tournament returns for a third year

Blackstaff Square hosts another summer of lunchtime competition as 30 teams take to the piste

Following last summer’s final where NI Chest, Heart & Stroke (NICHS) took the title after a close-fought battle against Invest NI, the much-loved LQ BID Inter-Company Pétanque Tournament is now back for its third year – and the 2025 edition is already proving to be the most exciting yet.

Now in its third year, the pétanque tournament has become a highlight of the summer calendar for Linen Quarter businesses and organisations. With 30 teams signed up – an increase on last year’s total of 28 – the competition is once again shaping up to be a lively display of camaraderie and community spirit. Registrations have now closed.

Round One began on July 22, with matches taking place during lunchtime on weekdays. As in previous years, the tournament will run throughout July & August, with the final scheduled for late summer. The winner will receive a £300 voucher for the Grand Central Hotel Observatory Bar and a trophy to mark their victory.

Employees from Atkins Réalis on the piste at Blackstaff Square

The 2024 tournament was played out over five weeks and captured the attention of the local business community as well as passers-by in Blackstaff Square, where the piste has become a central feature of the area’s transformation into a vibrant and sociable space. The final match last year was a tense affair, with NICHS triumphing over Invest NI 13-9 to lift the trophy and claim bragging rights across the district. The match even caught the eye of BBC’s The One Show, who came out to capture the atmosphere and excitement of the event.

Stevie Maginn, Communications & Events Manager at LQ BID said, "It’s great to see the tournament return for its third year. We’ve seen pétanque grow from a lunchtime activity into a summer staple for Linen Quarter organisations. As pétanque is so easy to pick up and play, it’s an easy way for team members of various abilities to come together, connect with each other and neighbouring organisations and improve workplace well-being.”

The Pétanque Tournament is part of LQ BID’s broader Promoted and Vibrant programme, which aims to make the Linen Quarter the best place to live, work and visit in Belfast city centre, through a lively calendar of events including health classes, hospitality promotions, and art installations and cultural activities.

Since the installation of the piste in summer 2022, hundreds of players – many trying pétanque for the first time – have taken to the gravel and embraced the spirit of friendly competition. Members of the public are also welcome to use the piste by borrowing boules from the nearby Maldron Hotel and scanning the on-site QR code for rules.