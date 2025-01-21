Revival Meetings scheduled for Portadown

By Esther Woodhouse
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 16:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Revival Meetings will be held in the Christian Workers Hall, Portadown from Wednesday, January 29 to Sunday, February 2.

Stephen Cassells, leader of the Christian Workers Union Hall (CWU), said: “We are really looking forward to Rev John and Annette Treese returning from the USA. They held meetings in The CWU Hall in January 2024 when God blessed their ministry among us.

"Time is short, Jesus is coming back again soon and we greatly need revival in our churches and across the land. We believe God is using Rev Treese to proclaim a much-needed message both in the USA and here in Northern Ireland. We are praying God will move by His Spirit in these meetings, that He will awaken sinners and revive His people.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are five meetings from Wednesday, January 29 to Sunday, February 2. Services are at 8pm except for Sunday night which is at 8.15pm.

Rev John and Annette Treese, Viriginia, USARev John and Annette Treese, Viriginia, USA
Rev John and Annette Treese, Viriginia, USA

The Christian Workers Hall welcomes people from all churches and none. The Hall’s motto is ‘Souls for Christ’ and its purpose is to see people born again and Christians going on with God. Sunday night meetings are held weekly at 8.15pm. All are welcome to these regular meetings as well as to the Revival Meetings.

‘It is time to seek the Lord.’ Hosea 10:12

Related topics:PortadownUSA
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice