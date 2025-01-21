Revival Meetings scheduled for Portadown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revival Meetings will be held in the Christian Workers Hall, Portadown from Wednesday, January 29 to Sunday, February 2.

Stephen Cassells, leader of the Christian Workers Union Hall (CWU), said: “We are really looking forward to Rev John and Annette Treese returning from the USA. They held meetings in The CWU Hall in January 2024 when God blessed their ministry among us.

"Time is short, Jesus is coming back again soon and we greatly need revival in our churches and across the land. We believe God is using Rev Treese to proclaim a much-needed message both in the USA and here in Northern Ireland. We are praying God will move by His Spirit in these meetings, that He will awaken sinners and revive His people.”

There are five meetings from Wednesday, January 29 to Sunday, February 2. Services are at 8pm except for Sunday night which is at 8.15pm.

Rev John and Annette Treese, Viriginia, USA

The Christian Workers Hall welcomes people from all churches and none. The Hall’s motto is ‘Souls for Christ’ and its purpose is to see people born again and Christians going on with God. Sunday night meetings are held weekly at 8.15pm. All are welcome to these regular meetings as well as to the Revival Meetings.

‘It is time to seek the Lord.’ Hosea 10:12