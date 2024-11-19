RNID near you hearing aid user support service
• Re-tube mould style hearing aids
• Change tubing and domes on Open-Fit style hearing aids (if service user has own supplies)
• Change RIC wax filters and domes (if service user has own supplies)
• Supply hearing aid batteries
• Advise on getting the best from your hearing aids
• Advise on equipment
• Provide information on deafness, hearing loss and tinnitus
• NEW Hearing Checks (by appointment-for non hearing aid users)
4th Wednesday in every month in Lisburn Library 11:30am-1:30pm
27th November will be our last session in 2024. No December session. Sessions will continue as normal from January.
Contact [email protected] 020 3227 6089 for further information