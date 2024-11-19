RNID near you hearing aid user support service

By Louise Montgomery
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 09:24 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:56 GMT
RNID in Partnership with Department of Health are holding a free walk in Support Service where we can:

• Re-tube mould style hearing aids

• Change tubing and domes on Open-Fit style hearing aids (if service user has own supplies)

• Change RIC wax filters and domes (if service user has own supplies)

• Supply hearing aid batteries

• Advise on getting the best from your hearing aids

• Advise on equipment

• Provide information on deafness, hearing loss and tinnitus

• NEW Hearing Checks (by appointment-for non hearing aid users)

4th Wednesday in every month in Lisburn Library 11:30am-1:30pm

27th November will be our last session in 2024. No December session. Sessions will continue as normal from January.

Contact [email protected] 020 3227 6089 for further information

