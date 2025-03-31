RNID near you: hearing aid user support service in Hillsborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

RNID in Partnership with Department of Health are holding a free walk in Support Service.

We can: •Re-tube mould style hearing aids. •Clean Open-Fit style hearing aids. •Replace tubing and domes and wax filters (if service user has own supplies.) •Supply hearing aid batteries. •Advise on getting the best from your hearing aids. •Advise on equipment. •Signpost to other services. •hearing checks available (for non hearing aid users) By appointment only.