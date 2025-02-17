RNID near you hearing aid user support service in Lisburn

RNID in Partnership with Department of Health are holding a free walk in Support Service where we can

Re-tube mould style hearing aids -Change tubing and domes on Open-Fit style hearing aids (if service user has own supplies).

Change RIC wax filters and domes (if service user has own supplies).

Supply hearing aid batteries Advise on getting the best from your hearing aids Advise on equipment.

Provide information on deafness, hearing loss and tinnitus NEW Hearing Checks (by appointment-for non hearing aid users).

Fourth Wednesday in every month.

Next session will take place on Wednesday February 26.

11.30am-1.30pm in Lisburn Library.

For more information please contact Louise Montgomery on 02032276089 or [email protected]