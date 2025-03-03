Rock and District Historical Society March 2025 meeting

Please join us on Thursday March 13, when the Rock and District Historical Society welcomes David Lennox, who will give a presentation on ‘Bygone Days of Rock and Surrounding Towns through Old Picture Postcards.’

David was born outside Cookstown on a small farm and has always had a keen interest in the farming community and local history. Thirty years ago he started collecting old picture postcards of Cookstown and District. As with most hobbies, it soon expanded and he now has over 5000 unique postcards of Mid Ulster. He loves sharing his collection with local communities and he’s asked that anyone who has old postcards at home to please bring them to the meeting on the 13th.

The presentation begins at 8 pm at the Old School in the Rock – we hope to see you there.

Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2024-2025 programme season.