Rock and District Historical Society meeting notice

By Kathy Dougherty
Contributor
Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 11:32 BST
Please join us on Thursday, January 9, when the Rock and District Historical Society welcomes back Sebastian Graham, who will give a presentation on ‘Heritage at Risk: Historic Buildings at Risk near the Rock.’

Sebastian Graham is the Heritage at Risk officer for Ulster Architectural Heritage working in partnership with the Historic Environment Division.

The Heritage at Risk project aims to record architecturally and historically important buildings that appear to be at risk, and act as a catalyst for conservation and re-use of built heritage at risk.

In this talk, Sebastian will look at some local structures on the register, the challenges they face and some potential solutions.

The presentation begins at 8pm at the Old School in the Rock – we hope to see you there.

Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2024-2025 programme season.

