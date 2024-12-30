Rock and District Historical Society meeting notice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Please join us on Thursday, January 9, when the Rock and District Historical Society welcomes back Sebastian Graham, who will give a presentation on ‘Heritage at Risk: Historic Buildings at Risk near the Rock.’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sebastian Graham is the Heritage at Risk officer for Ulster Architectural Heritage working in partnership with the Historic Environment Division.

The Heritage at Risk project aims to record architecturally and historically important buildings that appear to be at risk, and act as a catalyst for conservation and re-use of built heritage at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this talk, Sebastian will look at some local structures on the register, the challenges they face and some potential solutions.

User (UGC) Submitted

The presentation begins at 8pm at the Old School in the Rock – we hope to see you there.

Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2024-2025 programme season.