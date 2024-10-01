Rock and District Historical Society October meeting

Please join us on Thursday, 10 October, as the Rock and District Historical Society in Co Tyrone welcomes back Brendan Gormley.

Brendan will give a presentation on ‘Ring Forts around the Rock’. The dominant archaeological monument in the landscape around the Rock is the early medieval domestic enclosure.

Archaeological excavations and historical sources provide an insight into the lives of the occupants. What can they reveal about those monuments around the Rock? Find out on 10 October - the presentation begins at 8 pm at the Old School in the Rock. Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2024-2025 programme season.