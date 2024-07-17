Rock and District Historical Society summer outing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rock and District Historical Society is organising a one-day outing on Saturday, 10 August 2024.

Our first stop will be Malahide Castle and Gardens. This land was given to the Talbot family in 1185 and the castle itself dates back to 1475. Our visit includes a guided tour of this historic castle and plenty of time to explore the lovely gardens and Butterfly House. Next, we’ll travel to the Brú na Bóinne (Newgrange) Visitor Centre to explore its state-of-the-art exhibition.

This fully interactive experience provides a snapshot of the Neolithic culture, landscape and monuments of Brú na Bóinne. N.B. This visit does not include access to the monuments.

In addition to these sites, we’ll also enjoy a delicious meal together at The Valley Inn near Dunleer before returning to the Rock.

The coach will leave Rock at 8 am on Saturday, 10 August and return at approximately 10 pm that evening. The cost of the trip, which includes coach fare, all entrance fees/tours and the meal, is £50 per person. All those who wish to join the trip should book by phoning John at 8775 8135 or 077 4994 3800 before 6 August. Space is limited so book soon.

Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for supporting this event through its Good Relations grant programme.