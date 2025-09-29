Rock and District Historical Society to welcome Sebastian Graham at Octoober meeting
Sebastian Graham is the Heritage at Risk officer for Ulster Architectural Heritage working in partnership with the Historic Environment Division.
The Heritage at Risk project aims to record architecturally and historically important buildings that appear to be at risk, and act as a catalyst for conservation and re-use of built heritage at risk.
In this talk, Sebastian will look at some local structures on the register, the challenges they face and some potential solutions.
The presentation begins at 8pm at the Old School in the Rock.
The society extends thanks to Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the s