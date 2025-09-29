Rock and District Historical Society to welcome Sebastian Graham at Octoober meeting

By Kathy Dougherty
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 18:24 BST
Rock and District Historical Society members will welcome back Sebastian Graham to their meeting on Thursday, October 9, for a presentation on ‘Heritage at Risk: Historic Buildings at Risk near the Rock.’

Sebastian Graham is the Heritage at Risk officer for Ulster Architectural Heritage working in partnership with the Historic Environment Division.

The Heritage at Risk project aims to record architecturally and historically important buildings that appear to be at risk, and act as a catalyst for conservation and re-use of built heritage at risk.

In this talk, Sebastian will look at some local structures on the register, the challenges they face and some potential solutions.

The presentation begins at 8pm at the Old School in the Rock.

