Rock and District Historical Society's December meeting
This talk will cover livestock farming in Ireland from earliest times through to the present day. Michael will also look at traditional cattle breeds and explore the renaissance of interest in these old favourites of Irish farming.
Michael is a farmer who works with a herd of traditional cattle - Irish Moiled - which he uses for conservation grazing management. He also serves as a leader of the Lough Neagh Environmental Farm Scheme, which advises local farmers on best environmental practices.
Through his farming work, he became interested in the history and mythology of cattle in Ireland.
The presentation begins at 8pm at the Old School in the Rock – we hope to see you there.
Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2024-2025 programme season.