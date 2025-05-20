Rock Choir announces first Northern Ireland Festival: SummerFest at The Mill

Theatre at The Mill is thrilled to announce Rock Choir will be hosting its first ever Northern Ireland festival; SummerFest at The Mill at its venue on Saturday 7 June.

SummerFest at The Mill promises to be a vibrant day filled with incredible musical talent, engaging workshops, and family-friendly fun.

This event will feature performances from the renowned Rock Choir, alongside a diverse line-up of local artists including the captivating Isla Loves To Sing, the talented Sophie French, Taylor Swift Impressionist Taylor NI, funk and soul band Shockwave and the soulful Michelle Baird, with even more exciting acts to be announced.

Beyond the stellar performances, SummerFest at The Mill offers a fantastic array of interactive activities for all ages. Attendees can participate in the joy of singing with Rock Choir workshops, introduce their little ones to the stage with Rock Stars (Kids' Choir), explore their vocal potential in the Male Voice Workshop, strum along with the Ukulele Group, or feel the rhythm with Drum ‘n’ Bass with Odie.

Families can enjoy a dedicated kids’ entertainment area, while a variety of local food and drink trucks will offer delicious treats and refreshments throughout the day. Inflatables will add an extra element of fun for the young and young at heart.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly shared his support, stating, "We’re so excited to reveal the incredible mix of talent joining us for SummerFest at The Mill. It is guaranteed to be a great family day out!"

Further details regarding tickets and the full schedule will be available at theatreatthemill.com.