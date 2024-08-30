Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following an acclaimed run of the ROOTS live shows, embark on the Roots Immersive Audio Trail and awaken your senses as you journey through the newly planted garden at Black Mountain Shared Space in Belfast. This nature-inspired adventure invites you to look, listen, move, touch, and connect like never before.

With headsets on, you'll be immersed in a mesmerising blend of poetry, storytelling, music, and soundscapes, all deeply rooted in the spirit of the local communities and the striking landscape of Black Mountain. What was once a contested space adjacent to the 'Million Brick' Peace Wall has been transformed into a sanctuary where all can grow, reflect, and dream.

Brought to life by a dynamic team of artists and expert gardeners, this unique experience invites you to explore, connect, and find peace in this re-imagined shared space.

Lead Artist Eileen McClory said: “I’m so thrilled by the responses to the live shows, it's really exciting to be able to do the audio trail- it's a chance to really immerse yourselves into the poetry, sound design and garden. Inviting you to take a moment out of your day and reconnect with nature, the mountain and dream about the future”.

This project is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players and is part of Our Future Heritage portfolio of projects which help us all enjoy and understand Belfast's heritage.

Lead Artist: Eileen McClory; Executive Producer: Hannah Mullan; Project Producer: Sandy Cuthbert; Garden Design/Landscaping: Andy McCormick; Operations Manager: Siobhán Barbour; Sound Design/Composer: Isaac Gibson; Poet/Writer: Maria McManus; Dramaturg: Hanna Slattne; Glass Artist: Kerrie Hanna; Voice Artists: Helene Breen, Ruby Campbell, Richard Clements, James Dornan, Laura Hughes; Stage Manager: Caitlin Hunter; PR: Anita Gibney

Tickets Now On Sale @ £6:00 per person.

Book Online @ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roots-immersive-audio-trail-tickets-1000064207967

For Updated Information Check The Website: https://www.offtherailsdance.com/audio-tour

Saturday 31st August 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Sunday 1st September 12:30pm & 1:30pm ; Saturday 7th September 12:30pm & 1:30pm ; Sunday 8th September 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Saturday 14th September 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Sunday 15th September 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Saturday 21st September 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Sunday 22nd September 12:30pm & 1:30pm.