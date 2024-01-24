RSPB Lisburn group will find out more about the birds of Lough Beg at their next meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of the annual World Wetlands Day on February 2, Seamus Burns will talk to the group about the Birds of Lough Beg, an internationally-important wetland.

Seamus is the RSPB Area Manager for West NI.

All are welcome at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, Lambeg at 7.30pm.

You do not have to be a member of the RSPB to attend.