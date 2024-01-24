RSPB Lisburn group will find out more about the birds of Lough Beg at their next meeting
The RSPB Lisburn group will be holding a meeting on January 30 in Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church.
Ahead of the annual World Wetlands Day on February 2, Seamus Burns will talk to the group about the Birds of Lough Beg, an internationally-important wetland.
Seamus is the RSPB Area Manager for West NI.
All are welcome at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, Lambeg at 7.30pm.
You do not have to be a member of the RSPB to attend.
A £3 contribution from visitors to cover costs will be appreciated.