Saturday Night Stock Cars at Tullyroan Oval

After a shot break, Tullyroan Oval bursts into life once again this Saturday evening, May 17th, when some fantastic racing is guaranteed. Topping the bill is the thirteenth and penultimate round of World Series NI for the National Hot Rods, the fastest cars on the local tracks. Series leader Jeff Riordan from Fermoy in County Cork will be looking to take the final step to clinching the series victory in his pretty Lotus Exige, whilst his brother Ian has been on top form of late in his similar car and is certainly one to watch.

Reigning NI and Ulster Champion is Ballymena’s Shane Murray and he was a winner at the last round at Aghadowey, whilst Donaghcloney’s Simon Kennedy will be keen to repeat his win at the last Tullyroan event. Former World Champions Derek Martin (Dungannon) and Adam Maxwell (Crumlin) are two other surefire contenders.

In the Lightning Rods division, Portadown’s Mark Corry will return home to a fantastic welcome after his World Cup win down at Tipperary at the end of last month. Mark’s stunning BMW will look even more spectacular sporting the gold roof, and he will be keen to celebrate on home turf with another victory. NI Points Champion Nigel Jackson, another Portadown racer, will be hoping to continue his winning streak on his home track, with Stuart Agnew and Irish Champion Ross Houston others to watch.

The 10-16 year-old stars in the Junior Productions will race for the Moffett Shield, presented annually by the Moffett family who are huge supporters of local racing. Antrim ace Leyton Hughes is the current holder and the Irish Champion certainly has the pace to hang onto the magnificent shield. British Champion Casey Cherry was a recent winner up at Aghadowey and he will be a threat, as will Jack Morrison, Andrew Russell and Charlie Johnston to name a few.

There will be a rousing welcome home for new Lightning Rods World Champion Mark Corry

In the Superstox expect World Champion Jordan Robinson, National Champion Kyle Beattie and NI Points Champ Steven Haugh to exchange blows, with Jamie McCann always a contender too. In the Stock Rods, Glenavy’s National Champion Jonny Cardwell and Crumlin’s Irish title holder Mark Crawford should star, with Enniskillen’s form man Stevie McNiece another to watch.

The first race leaves the Tullyroan Oval grid ay 6.30pm.